OWNERS of the Subway franchise in Blackwood have been fined for selling hot food between the hours of 11pm and 5am without a late night refreshments licence.

Haraldo Limited failed to renew their licence in November 2016 and in March 2017 the licence was suspended. In December 2017 Caerphilly County Borough Council’s trading standards team tested premises within the county borough for compliance with the Licensing Act 2003. During this exercise, hot food was sold to an officer after 11pm and staff confirmed that the business was open until 1am on Friday and Saturday nights.

At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court on July 30, 2018 Haraldo Limited, whose registered office is in Llanbradach, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Licencing Act 2003 and were fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and to pay costs to the council totalling £638.30. Sole director of the company, 35 year old Nicolii Peter Panayi from Caerphilly, also pleaded guilty to causing the company to commit the offence by reason of his neglect; he was fined £200 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £30.

Cllr Eluned Stenner, cabinet member for environment and public protection said “The council takes steps to raise awareness and works closely with traders to ensure they understand what the law requires of them and that they comply with all of their obligations.”