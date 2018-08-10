A PUBLIC consultation meeting has been called over plans submitted to build up to 111 homes on land south of Monmouth Road in Raglan.

The application for outline planning permission has been submitted by Richborough Estates and proposes up to 111 homes, vehicular access to Monmouth Road and emergency vehicle access to Station Road, public open space and associated landscaping, engineering and infrastructure works.

Raglan Community Council has called a public consultation meeting to be held on Wednesday, August 15 at 7pm.

A spokesman for the council said: "This planning application is the largest planning application that has been received for development in Raglan for decades.

"At present the planning authority has received an estimated 160 objection letters relating to the proposed development."

Following the consultation the community council members will collate the comments received and consider the observations that they will make to the planning authority.

The development includes a range of house types and sizes and is expected to include 35 per cent (up to 39 homes) affordable housing.

Access to the site will be provided by a new priority junction onto Monmouth Road.

Pedestrian access will be provided via a footpath next to the main vehicular entrance to the site.

An informal crossing is also proposed to link with the existing footway provision on the northern side of Monmouth Road.

The proposal also includes around 3.72 hectares of open space, including general outdoor playing space, allotments in the form of a community orchard and natural play.

"Granting planning permission for the proposal will contribute positively and significantly towards addressing the housing supply shortfall," a planning statement prepared by Turley on behalf of Richborough Estates says.

It adds: "The scheme will deliver market and affordable housing, significant areas of public open space, substantial areas of green infrastructure, biodiversity gain, the provision of a community orchard and financial contributions towards local infrastructure and services."

View the plans at monmouthshire.gov.uk, searching reference DM/2018/01050.