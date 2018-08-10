NEWPORT City Council is expected to go ahead with introducing parking charges at Belle Vue Park.

The council is expected to green light the off-street parking pay and display order which was agreed as part of budget proposals in December, 2017, next week.

Fifteen written objections were made, with concerns that making a charge for short visits could disadvantage regular visitors and those who wish to visit the park for short periods.

However, the car park will be made available to the public free of charge after 4pm.

A council report says the costs for parking any car for the first two hours has been set at a low value of £1, which is half the cost of a nearby public car park and reflects the distance from the city centre.

The cabinet member for streetscene and the cabinet member for culture and leisure (business manager) are required to consider the objections received and decide upon a resolution, provisionally scheduled for next week.

Concerns raised by objectors include that the "proposals disadvantage visitors on low income who cannot afford to visit regularly if charges are imposed."

Objectors also say the first two hours should be free to avoid disadvantaging "genuine users."

But the council report says the park is well served by bus, cycling and walking routes hence it will remain accessible.

It also points out there is on street parking available close to the park which would not cause a hazard.

An arrangement will be made with the company running the pavilion, currently Parc Pantry, regarding costs of car-parking being incorporated into hiring costs.

Following consultation with the bowls clubs it was decided not to charge for onsite car parking after 4pm meaning those who play in evening league matches will not have to pay.

Those who play in afternoon league matches which start at 2.30pm would only need to purchase a two hour ticket for £1 before the free parking starts.

Two options will be available for the cabinet members - to proceed with the introduction of off street parking charges or not to go ahead.

The preferred option is to proceed as "the objections raised have been answered and none of them justify not proceeding."

Introducing the parking meters is expected to save the council around £40,000 per year.