ALL football fans will know the feeling as a new season begins - the anticipation, the excitement, the arrival of season tickets.

And for several young Newport County AFC fans, the delivery of their 2017/18 season tickets was extra special.

The club kicked off its latest League Two campaign with a 3-0 defeat away at Mansfield Town last Saturday, but is hoping to get some points on the board today at home to Crewe Alexandra.

The players have been hard at work on the training pitch this week, but some of them took time out and turned into delivery men.

They knocked on the doors of several families to personally hand over young fans' season tickets.

The players - who included striker Padraig Amond, defenders Mickey Demetriou and Fraser Franks, and midfield dynamo Josh Sheehan, were busy knocking on doors earlier this week to deliver the tickets.

They also spent time with the young fans, having a kick-about with some, and chatting with others.

Overall, the club has sold 1,255 to date for this season, slightly up on sales for the same time last season.

A range of season ticket packages are available on the club's website at www.newport-county.co.uk/tickets/