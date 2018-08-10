A PERVERT who asked a young girl to expose herself to him after he told her she was “sexy” has been jailed.

Adam Bailey, 31, typed out messages on his mobile phone which he showed to his victim, Newport Crown Court was told.

The defendant admitted inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, the offence being committed in the Caerphilly county borough area.

Prosecutor Suzanne Thomas said Bailey had written and then shown her on his phone: “I find you an attractive, sexy girl.”

The defendant who was of “hitherto clean character” then made an “approach of a sexual nature” to her in a further message asking her to show a part of her body to him.

Sarah Waters, mitigating, said: “This was a one-off, isolated incident that was opportunistic.”

She said her client had been employed in a “good job” for the past eight years, which was not disclosed to the court, but had since lost it as a result of this offence.

His barrister said he was now working part-time, buying and selling cars.

She added of his crime: “This was an aberration, but it is very serious.”

The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis QC, said: “I don’t find this an easy case.”

He added: “This can traumatise a child for life.

“Causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity is a grave criminal offence.

“Your offending is so serious, it demands a custodial sentence.”

The judge jailed the defendant for six months and said to Bailey he had considered suspending that term but added: “I regret, I am unable to do so.”

He told him he would serve half of that time before being released.

Bailey, of Gilfach Street, Bargoed, was told he must register as a sex offender for the next seven years.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will be in place for five years.