A HOLLYWOOD actor and multi-award winning playwright paid a visit to some of Gwent’s most popular attractions yesterday.

Lin-Manuel Miranda took his family to Raglan and Caerphilly castles and shared his experiences with his 2.46million Twitter followers.

At Raglan Castle he saw international history group, the Society for Creative Anachronism, which study and recreate the medieval way of life.

And men and women were f***ing FENCING when we walked in.

Turns out the Society For Creative Anachronism (that’s a thing!) camps out there 10 days a year and lives their best ye olde timey life pic.twitter.com/0jFQDSTp2D — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 10, 2018

🎵Caerphilly back again

Doin a little west coast swing

Luis pretends to hold the thing

Then Vanessa roasts us all🎶 pic.twitter.com/qWvApT0xdV — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 10, 2018

Mr Miranda is best known for creating and starring in the Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton. He also penned songs for Disney's Moana which earned him an Oscar nomination.

He has quite a few prestigious awards to his name, and has won three Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, three Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize during his career.

He is currently living in Wales while he works on a television adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials series at Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff. He will play Lee Scoresby in the show which also stars Dafne Keen as heroine Lyra Belacqua, James McAvoy as explorer Lord Asriel, and Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter.