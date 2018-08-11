AN award winning city group has announced the opening of their first ever headquarters, from where they hope to expand their community activities.

Pride in Pill, a Newport group which has won a number of awards since forming in 2014, including the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (an MBE for volunteer groups), will be moving into their new home opposite The Picton pub in Commercial Road on September 30 this year.

Paul Murphy, chair of Pride in Pill, explained the group plans to rent the premises and use it as a community hub, food bank, café and more.

(Pride in Pill started life in 2014 as a litter picking group, but now focus on all kinds of community issues)

“To start with, we’re going to use it as a food bank and café,” explained Mr Murphy.

“It’s going to be a drop in centre where people can collect or donate food and buy tea, coffee, biscuits and so on.

“For people who can’t come to collect from the food bank, we’re hoping to be able to provide a delivery service, so we can take it to those who need it most.”

Mr Murphy said the group were hopeful of getting funding from a number of agencies.

But if the funding doesn’t come through in time, Mr Murphy and fellow Pride in Pill organiser Taz Zee have committed to paying the costs out of their own pockets to begin with.

One company already sponsoring the hub is Equal Let, who will be available at the hub to offer advice on renting, debt and work skills.

Before the opening, Pride in Pill are appealing for donations of dried and tinned food, toiletries, household items, feminine products and baby supplies.

The group’s plans for their new headquarters go way beyond a food bank and café, explained Mr Murphy.

“We already run day trips,” he explained.

“So we’re going to use the headquarters as a pick up and drop off point for that.

(Paul Murphy and the Pride in Pill team receiving their Queen's Award from the Lord lord Lieutenant of Gwent)

“We’re planning to use it as a hub to help homeless people and people with addictions. We want to get people in from agencies to talk to people and offer advice on a range of subjects.

“The idea is the money we make from the community café all go back into the community by funding everything else, so it’s all going to be free we hope.

“We will go ahead without funding, but obviously we would prefer to get it.

“Having our headquarters is the next step for Pride in Pill. It will take us up to a completely different level, and it’s what the group needs to move forwards.

“I’m not doing it for myself, it’s all for the community and always has been.”

For more information on how to help, please visit the Pride in Pill Facebook page.