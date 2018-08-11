AFTER battling with depression and feelings of isolation, a mother of three from Abergavenny decided to take things into her own hands and set up a group where like-minded mums and dads could meet.

Chloe Skinner started the Lonely Parents Club in June. Since then the group meet each week for coffee and cake in an informal, relaxed environment which encourages parents to rediscover their social lives after the birth of their children.

“It can be very lonely when you’re a parent and your children have their own activities but you’re left at home”, Ms Skinner said.

“You don’t get any contact with other parents.”

The Lonely Parents Club provides parents with a chance to fill the long days when their children might be away at school or a playgroup.

“We get together on Wednesdays at 10.30am, for coffee, tea and cake”, Ms Skinner said.

“We’re not an official support group, but we are suitable for parents who maybe find those groups a bit daunting.

“We’re informal, and very friendly. There’s no judgement.”

Ms Skinner was inspired to set up the group after her own experiences as a young mother.

“I’ve got three kids – one is ten, one is six, and the other is eight months old”, she said.

“I was quite young when I had my first child, and I found it very difficult to make other ‘mum friends’ – I found those parenting groups very daunting.

“After my second child was born I suffered badly from post-natal depression, and I felt very isolated.

“Now I’m in a position where I feel great but I still feel the hangover of the depression.

“I thought to myself, was there anything locally which focused more on the parents rather than on the children?”

Unable to find what she was looking for, and spurred on by encouragement from other parents, Ms Skinner decided to set up her own group. She thanked the community centre on Abergavenny’s Park Street for hosting the group.

“They’ve been so supportive – it’s great”, she said.

The group has also started to put on extra weekend events once a month for people who can’t make it to the club’s Wednesday meetings.

To any prospective members, Ms Skinner said: “Come along if you feel you can, with or without your children.

“If you don’t feel confident, you can join our Facebook group and get to know us a bit more before you come to a meet-up.

“Take the plunge and make some new friends.”

Find out more about the Lonely Parents Club at

www.facebook.com/

TheLonelyParentsClub