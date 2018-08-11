PEOPLE of all ages braved the rain to attend the first day of a comic and computer game event.

The Newport Comic & Gaming Con is being held at Newport Leisure Centre and comic book and sci-fi fans descended on the event, some in hand made costumes based on their favourite characters.

Organiser, Shane Richard Jordan, who owns Sin City Comics said that more than 1,000 people had attended the event by 1pm today.

“It is really good,” he added, "it is great so many kids have dressed up. We hope to have as many people in tomorrow."

Tegan Newman, who comes from Glasgow but lives in Cardiff, was dressed as comic book character Tank Girl.

She said: “My friends got me into comic cons and this is the second time I have dressed up.

“I grew up in the theatre and so it’s second nature to me to put on a costume and act.”

Emma Lynch from Ringland brought her children Dexter, 7, and Ivy, 1, who came dressed in Batman costumes.

“My husband is a huge comic and Marvel fan”, she said,” and he’s at work today so I promised to bring the children. My auntie made my son’s costume and we had to get an outfit for his sister too.

“It’s brilliant to have this in Newport and and I was pleased that was free. It will definitely bring people to the city, the car park is packed.”

On Saturday afternoon there was a cosplay masquerade and Dee Pritchard took the prize for best costume for her Lulu Ffx outfit which she made herself.

The event was organised at short notice after GeekedFest, which was due to take place this weekend, was postponed.

The event continues at 11am tomorrow. You can find out more at facebook.com/NPTCGC/.