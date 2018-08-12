COFFEE lovers were treated to a special festival based around their favourite beverage.

Organisers estimated that 300 people attended the Newport Coffee Festival, which was held at Newport’s indoor market on Saturday.

Gavin Horton, the festival organiser and director of Horton's Coffee, said: “We have had lots of interest about speciality coffee and people have engaged with coffee roasters and they had had the opportunity to explain what they do.

"I wanted people to come and experience what speciality is about, and that’s not just a cup of coffee we dump on a table, it’s about the whole experience.”

Brands including Mead Farm Foods, Clifton Coffee Roasters and Clam's Handmade Cakes were all present at the event.

Izabella Hembrow from Mead Farm Foods said: "It was a nice day and it was nice to chat to the coffee roasters about milk and remind them that good quality milk is as important as good coffee beans."

This was the first year of the festival and the event will now be an annual fixture in the city.

Mr Horton added: “For me this is a platform for growth and we have a nice foundation for next year.

“I think we pulled in a lot of new visitors to the market and that is something really positive.”