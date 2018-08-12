A YELLOW weather warning has been issued by the Met Office with thunderstorms predicted for much of Wales.

The warning is to stay in place between 1pm today (Sunday, August 12) and 10pm tonight.

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, and a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, while the forecast also warns of a slight chance of power cuts.

The Met Office forecast reads: "Some heavy, thundery downpours will break out from early afternoon. Many places should escape these downpours, but where they do occur torrential rain is possible and as much as 20 to 30 mm of rain could fall in an hour, or 40 mm in 2 to 3 hours. Lightning, hail and gusty winds may also result in some disruption. Any downpours that do occur will slowly ease during the evening."