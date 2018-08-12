LOCAL musician Jack Perrett took his new song, Portlife, on the road yesterday with a tour of the many venues around Newport mentioned in the song.

Mr Perrett’s recorded the song – based on Blur’s 1994 hit Parklife – as a tribute to the city.

Playing two songs in each venue, Mr Perrett’s tour kicked off at Alonzi fish and chip shop on Saturday morning (August 11), before moving on to Chessmen in Spytty, Tiny Rebel, and The Gallery Space in the city centre market.

From there, Mr Perrett headed to Rodney Parade for the first of two sets outside the stadium. After watching County’s 1-0 victory over Crewe, he then headed to The Ivy Bush and El Siecos to wrap up his whirlwind tour.

“The reception was brilliant”, he said.

“I heard the song playing over the speakers later – it was a bit surreal, but my aim was to get some exposure, and it’s a relief my expectations came true.

“I played the song about eight times during the day.

“My voice is a bit hoarse today (Sunday), but it was definitely worth it.”

Video: Jack Perrett performing Portlife in Newport's El Siecos (video recorded by Steven Farley).