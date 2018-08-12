HOGGIN The Bridge, the charity motorbike ride raising thousands of pounds for charity, will take place this year on the weekend of September 29-30.

The event, now in its 19th year, is run by Caldicot Town Team, a not-for-profit community interest company run entirely by volunteers.

All proceeds from Hoggin The Bridge go to local and national charities including Meningitis Now.

Organisers are expecting more than 10,000 visitors to this year's edition.

The event begins with live music from local bands, Rusty Shackle and The Bug Club. Advance tickets cost £9.50.

The main ride on September 30 leaves Aust services at 11am, and ends at the David Broome Event Centre in Caldicot.

Tickets for both days are available at www.hoggin-the-bridge.co.uk