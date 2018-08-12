RESIDENTS are being invited to have their say on a proposed ‘master plan’ for the future of the British site in Talywain.

Torfaen council bought the former mining site in 2016 and since then work has been carried out to address immediate health and safety concerns.

A spokesman for the council said the next priority is to tackle the most dangerous mine shafts and flood risks on the site, while at the same time agreeing a master plan for future uses of the land.

Among the projects out for consultation include revamping the entrance to the site, creating a heritage trail and cafe, improve access and walking routes, road improvements, a landscape corridor, residential development, a community food growing zone, a discovery trail hub and a trekking centre.

A draft master plan has been proposed following extensive consultation with the local community and once it has been finalised the next step will be to take it through the planning process.

To view and comment on the draft master plan visit https://getinvolved.torfaen.gov.uk/neighbourhoods/british-master-plan-prif-gynllun-y-british.