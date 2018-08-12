ORGANISERS of the Cardiff 10k charity run are challenging businesses to follow the example set by staff from the Airbus Newport site and take part in the race, raising money to help people across Wales living with kidney problems.

Karen Thomas, head of the Newport site, said: "This year Airbus is entering five teams made up of 27 employees from across the Airbus Defence and Space business.

"We have cyber security experts, engineers, head office functional staff and senior managers all uniting for the Kidney Wales cause and looking to run a good race.

"The charity does great work supporting patients and families who are affected by kidney disease.

"We enjoy participating in events such as the 10K, as they are a great way to support both the charity and our employees."

This is not the first time the company has signed up for the race.

Last year Airbus entered four teams, with one of their teams finishing fourth in the corporate team challenge.

Kidney Wales' director of fundraising, Nic Clarke, said: “The Corporate Challenge is a great team building opportunity, bringing colleagues together and strengthening friendships while raising money for a cause that will help people up and down the country.

“The team challenge is open to all abilities, enabling them to enjoy our fun summer race through the capital.”

Since its launch in 1986, nearly 50,000 runners have taken part in the Kidney Wales Cardiff 10K with just under £2 million raised for Kidney Wales and other local causes.

For more information, visit: https://www.cardiff10k.cymru/cardiff-10k/enter-a-team/