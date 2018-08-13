NEWPORT MPs and AMs recently hosted an event in Lliswerry for women born in the 1950s to discuss the ongoing injustice brought about by changes to the state pension age, and to plan the next steps for the campaign.

Up to 3.1 million women are estimated to have been affected by the acceleration of changes to the state pension age, with approximately 9,100 living in Newport alone.

Campaigners have been dogged in their efforts to achieve fair transitional arrangements for women impacted by these unfair changes, which are already causing real hardship and anxiety.

As local representatives we will continue to speak out for those affected. If you are a constituent and have been impacted by the changes please do get in touch so I can update you on the campaign.

- On behalf of the steel industry in Newport East I have also joined colleagues on the All Party Steel Group in calling for the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy Greg Clark to establish a new steel summit to address the ongoing challenges facing the industry.

We need the minister to work with the group to facilitate a new summit at the earliest opportunity as the industry still faces significant challenges - not least the imposition of the steel tariffs by President Trump.

The industry must have the support it needs to remain competitive.

I also joined the team from Tata at Llanwern in their bid to host a logistics hub for Heathrow Airport.

Four successful UK bidding locations will pre-assemble components of the expanded airport before transporting them in consolidated loads to Heathrow.

A decision on the successful bidders is due to be made early next year.

- I have continued to raise issues about the roll out of Universal Credit and took part in a recent debate highlighting the impact that delays have had on constituents in Newport East.

The government have finally said that they will look into the links between Department for Work and Pensions policy and the use of food banks.

I hope this overdue study gets to the reality of government policy and signifies that the government will look again at Universal Credit and pause its roll out.

Until then we will continue to see people turning to food banks.

- Overcrowding, delays and cancellations on cross border rail services are a continuing concern, and I will be meeting Great Western Railway shortly to discuss this.

If you commute and use these services please let me know your experiences by emailing jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk so I can convey how frustrating this is for constituents travelling to Bristol and beyond.

- It’s been great to get out and about in the constituency this summer.

It was a pleasure to meet staff and pupils at the formal opening ceremony for the new Caldicot School, which has been jointly funded by Monmouthshire Council and Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools programme.

Elsewhere I caught up with the Rogiet Park Run volunteers who have just seen their work recognised in the Parkrun UK A-Z, and I also attended the inaugural Monmouthshire Youth Pride event in Caldicot – thanks to all those who initiated and organised this.