A SOCIAL media star who has rubbed shoulders with celebrities is still looking for a home.

Benjamin, a 10-year-old, tan-coloured crossbreed has spent eight months in the care of the RSPCA’s Newport Animal Centre and – despite proving a huge hit with the staff and celebrities alike – is attracting very little interest from prospective adopters.

Benjamin came into the care of the RSPCA following the death of his previous owner, and staff at the Hartridge Farm Road-based centre say they are “desperate” to end the dog’s long wait for a second chance of a happy ending.

He was a huge hit with RSPCA VIP supporter, and television star, Matt Johnson, who shared Benjamin’s story to his 170,000 Twitter followers earlier this year after meeting the dog while recording a radio advert for the charity.

At that time, Benjamin was also introduced to DJs Jagger and Woody – breakfast presenters on Heart Radio.

RSPCA Cymru say Benjamin would ideally suit a home where he has company most of the time, but that he could potentially live with another dog upon successful introduction.

Mr Johnson said: “Benjamin is such an amazing dog. Rescue animals can make the most amazing pets but it is sad to hear he is still searching for that perfect match eight months on.”

Newport Animal Centre is open every day of the week, except Thursday, and is open between 11.30am and 4pm.

To contact the centre call 0300 123 0744 or visit rspca.org.uk/local/newport-animal-centre