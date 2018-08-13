A GROUP of horses and three goats could face being put down after bailiff notices appeared on fence posts asking the animals’ owner to remove them from the Coal Authority’s land.

The notices, which appeared during the morning on Wednesday, August 8, give the owner one week to move around 33 horses and three goats from two fields above Blaina, Blaenau Gwent.

According to people in the area, the animals have grazed the land for “decades”.

If the owner doesn’t remove the animals, the notice says, GRG Bailiffs have the power under the Animals Act to detain the animals and have them “lawfully disposed of” after two weeks.

The Coal Authority has said the decision is a “last resort” which was “not taken lightly”, and they have been in touch with relevant welfare organisations to make them aware of the plight of the animals.

A local wildlife surveyor, who asked not to be named, said the owner had been “squatting” on the land for decades, while the coal board turned a blind eye.

“But the goats he keeps there are quite bright,” he said. “They worked out how to get out through the fence, got into Blaina town and caused some trouble. That’s what has led to all of this.

“I pass the land regularly and you can see that the man who owns the animals has trouble keeping the fences in a good condition.

“The notice says he will have to pay costs to get them back, which it doesn’t seem likely.

“But I’m just concerned for the animals really. It’s awful that they could be disposed of.

"I’ve counted 33 horses and three goats, and the thought of them getting herded up and potentially killed because of a bureaucratic rule or because someone can’t look after them properly is really upsetting.”

The man went on to say that concerns had been raised in recent years about the welfare of the animals on the site.

The RSPCA confirmed it had received calls about horses in the area.

A spokesman said: “It is not always possible to discuss complaints or actions which may have been taken to date – but anyone with additional information is urged to contact our 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

“It is imperative owners make proper arrangements for their animals.

“We are so grateful to people who report concerns over animals to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.”

Attempts to contact the owner of the animals by the Argus were unsuccessful.