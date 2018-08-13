A WALKING festival taking in the spectacular surroundings of south Wales is returning for its 14th year.

The Wales Valleys Walking Festival will take place from Saturday, September 1, until Sunday, September 23, offering 16 scenic walks across the region.

The first walk on September 1 is the longest - a 13-mile, or 21 kilometre, walk from Rhymney to the canal at Talybont. Walks in Blaenau Gwent will include exploring the seven farms of Mynydd Milfrean and Cefn Coch on Wednesday, September 5, climbing Ebbw Fawr on Saturday, September 8, and investigating a Chartist cave on Wednesday, September 12.

Blaenau Gwent Council’s executive member for regeneration and economic development Cllr Dai Davies said: “It is splendid to see this festival continuing to grow, with some great new walks on this year’s program, offering spectacular views. I urge everyone to book as spaces are filling fast.

"This is a fine way to stay active, finding out about our heritage along the way.”

Appropriate clothes are essential, including walking boots and waterproof clothing in case it rains. People should also bring a drink and packed lunch.

To find out more call 01495 355937 or 07968 472812 or visit thevalleys.co.uk