A PLASTICS company based in Torfaen has won a Parliamentary award for its work to cut waste.

Capital Valley Plastics, which is based in Cwmavon, was named Torfaen's Responsible Business Champion by a Parliament group working to increase corporate responsibility.

The company, which makes polythene film for the construction industry, was praised for its use of 100 per cent recycled material.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds visited the company last week to present them with the award.

He said: “So many constituents have contacted me about plastic waste being dumped in our seas and oceans.

"The waste plastic used as raw material by Capital Valley Plastics would otherwise end up in our seas or oceans, or in landfill, or in our streets.

"Capital Valley Plastics is a company that deserves recognition on the national stage for this environmental work. Their business model is of benefit to the environment not only in Torfaen, but across the country, and they present an exemplar for a sustainable method of recycling plastic waste.”

The company's managing director Roger Phillips said he was "honoured by the award.

“We are very proud of our achievements to date and are very excited about the next stage of development for Capital Valley Plastics, we hope to engage more with local communities and schools, and are engaging with a few charities that are either educating the public, especially school children, or physically taking polluting plastics from the seas," he said.