THREE men were remanded in custody after appearing in court accused of the murder of David Gaut, 54.

Ieuan Harley, 23, of Punch House Flats, Morgan Street, Tredegar, Darren Evesham, 47, of Powell's Terrace, New Tredegar, and David Osbourne, 51, of Long Row, New Tredegar, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Gaut, 54, was found dead at his flat in Long Row in New Tredegar at around 3pm on Saturday, August 4.

Harley and Evesham were in the dock but Osbourne appeared via a video link from Swansea Prison.

The prosecutor was Michael Jones QC and the case was heard before the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees.

Harley was represented by Byron Broadstock, Evesham by Harry Baker and Osbourne by Jeffrey Jones.

Judge Rees set a provisional trial start date of January 16 at Newport Crown Court.

A further case management hearing will take place on November 8.