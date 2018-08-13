AN ANIMAL charity has launched an appeal to pay for food and medication for an emaciated dog that was found wandering the streets.

Angel was picked up by a dog warden in Abergavenny and taken to All Creatures Great and Small in Llanfrechfa where she is being cared for.

Rachel Day, marketing and campaigns officer at the charity, said she came to them in poor condition and has very bad skin condition because she was bitten badly by fleas.

"We assume Angel has been wandering a while," she said. "She is not the sort of dog that will come up to you, so perhaps she hid away in back streets.

"We don't know her exact age, we think she's about 12.

"She has a lovely temperament and will make a wonderful pet. We hope some kind soul will give her a loving home for whatever time she has left."

The charity has launched an appeal to pay for the costs of caring for Angel. Money raised will pay for her medical and medicine bills, the £12 a day needed to feed her specialist food and she will need dental work in the future.

Ms Day added: "She starting to come out her shell. The animal care team look after her on a one-to-one basis.

"Angel also has a field she can run around in and she is getting a lot of TLC and now finding her paws."

To donate visit justgiving.com/campaign/angelandchance or call All Creatures Great and Small on 01633 866144.