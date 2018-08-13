A GENDER equality charity is offering young women in Wales the chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at how decisions affecting people's everyday lives are made.

Chwarae Teg is running the second of its LeadHerShip events, giving applicants the chance to spend the day shadowing one of Wales' council leaders and hear more about the work of local authorities.

The first event in February, run to coincide with International Women's Day, saw a number of young women given the chance to shadow an AM for a day and was a great success.

Helen Bradley of Chwarae Teg said: “Women are still notably absent from decision-making roles in Wales, and the picture is even worse at a local level - only 18 per cent of council leaders are women, and only 28 per cent of councillors.

“Councillors and council leaders make crucial decisions which affect all of our lives, from local education, care services, housing, to our local environment and developing local businesses. It’s important that women’s voices are heard.

“We want young women in Wales to understand how politics works in Wales at every level, and to feel confident in raising the issues that they care about."

She added: "We’re excited to be able to offer them this unique opportunity through LeadHerShip to get first-hand experience of what it’s like working as a council leader, and hopefully give them the confidence to consider a political career.

“We want to show young women in Wales that they can play an important role in shaping the future and we want to do what we can to help them achieve that.”

The scheme is open to women in Wales aged between 18 and 25. Applications must be received by 5pm on Friday, August 31. For more information visit cteg.org.uk/leadhership