AN EDUCATIONAL facility providing support for up to 10 vulnerable pupils in Newport could be established at an empty bungalow within the grounds of Blaen Y Pant residential home.

The education department of Newport City Council has identified a need to provide somewhere to support a small number of vulnerable pupils aged 10 to 16-years-old who do not currently have access to suitable facilities.

A planning application has now been submitted to use the vacant bungalow in Blaen Y Pant Crescent, which is owned by the city council.

The council-owned care home which provides accommodation for up to 33 residents aged sixty and above, with specialist residential services including dementia care, will not be affected by the application.

"Pupils attending the facility will generally have anxiety issues and will have been identified as benefitting from attending a smaller ’homely’ setting prior to transitioning into main stream education," a design and access statement says.

"The education staff have identified the facility at Blaen Y Pant as satisfying this requirement and the re-use of the facility will ensure that a redundant building is brought back into use."

Pupils are expected to use the facility from all over the city and will be transported by a mini bus or taxi.

It is planned for pupils to get out of the vehicles within the grounds of the residential home where they will be met by staff to take them to the education facility, the design and access statement adds.

Staff car parking will be accommodated within the existing car parking area associated with the residential home, with at least three spaces available for education staff to use.

The project will not require alterations to the appearance of the existing bungalow, or the provision of additional parking.

The bungalow has been vacant since 2015 and was previously used as office accommodation by the council's social services.

Before that it was used as staff accommodation for the care home.

View the plans at newport.gov.uk, searching reference 18/0749.