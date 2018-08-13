AN APPEAL for footage and information has been issued following an incident during last month's Velothon.

The organisers of the event, who issued the appeal, provided no further detail of what occurred but said it happened on on the Southern Distributor Road by Morrisons in Newport at approximately 8.45am on Sunday July 8.

Riders with GoPro footage from between 8.30am and 9am between the 22km and 28km point, which is the stretch from Docks Way/Usk Way through to Nash Road after the Southern Distributor Road Bridge, to get in touch with them.

They are asked to call 02921 660 790 or email velothonwales@ironman.com