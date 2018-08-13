A FAMILY entertainment business is facing the prospect of shutting up shop after thieves stole over £16,000 worth of kit, including hot tubs, bouncy castles and quad bikes.

The gear, belonging to family owned Bubble ‘n’ Bounce party entertainment specialists, was taken from a lock up on a New Inn trading estate on Wednesday, August 8.

In all five new Tuscany hot tubs, 15 gazebos, four quad bikes, disco equipment, nine fans, four generators and seven bouncy inflatables were stolen, totalling around £16,500 worth of stock.

Owners Lee Moriarty and Vicky Haines are at a loss as to how anyone knew the equipment was at the lock up, as it was recently purchased and the location they use is not advertised. Now, the family are facing packing up the business, which took Mr Moriarty, who also works for the court’s service, five years to build from scratch.

“It’s just so demoralising,” explained Mr Moriarty.

“To pour your heart and soul into a business and build it from nothing for five years to have it all taken away from you as it’s going well – it’s heart breaking.”

Mr Moriarty explained he turned up to work on Wednesday morning to find half of his stock missing. The thieves had even used Mr Moriarty’s own trailers to move other stock out of the way and load the stolen equipment into vehicles.

“They must have had at least two vans, unless they did more than one journey,” said Mr Moriarty.

“I filled the van to bring it all down after I bought it. It was heavy equipment, so the y must have been organised. We don’t advertise the address, so someone must have either followed us or it was someone we know, not that we know anyone who would do something like this.We announced on Facebook that we had the stock delivered. It’s our business, so we have to advertise what we have in order to get work.”

Mr Moriarty explained one of the worst things about the theft was having to disappoint customers.

The 51-year-old Griffithstown businessman bought the business on Ebay, and has poured his efforts into making it a success. Those efforts had started to pay off with him being able to devote most of his time to the new business, scaling back his work at the courts service to two days a week.

“I’m devastated,” he said.

“I’m turning down business now. It’s not just the money in terms of the value of stuff taken, it’s the lost business too. This is my main income now, so it’s a struggle. Five years of heard work to build it up from nothing. We started with just two hot tubs. The thought of picking it all up again from scratch is not a nice one. I’ll have to have a think to see if I want to put myself through it again.”

Gwent Police have shared an appeal on social media in an effort to track down the equipment stolen from Bubble ‘n’ Bounce.

A spokesman said: “We're appealing for information following a burglary at a unit on ARD Business Park in Pontypool. The break in occurred sometime between 4pm on 7th August and 8am on 8th August. Anyone with information relating to this, or anyone who have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or have been offered the items is asked to call 101 quoting 1800299888.”