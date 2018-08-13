A DOCTORS surgery which is at the heart of its community has been nominated for an award.

St David’s Clinic, located on Belle Vue Terrace in Newport, have been nominated for a South Wales Argus Health and Care Award in the GP Practice of the Year category.

They were nominated for going above and beyond when it comes to the health of people living in the community.

Patient Edward Watts said: “The Team at St David's Clinic take time to look after, and talk about the patient’s wellbeing.

“The doctors and nurses go above and beyond the call of duty, by providing support to the community.”

Staff at the clinic were surprised but delighted to be nominated for the award.

Dr Raj Ganesan, who has worked at the clinic for 17 years, said: “It does make a lot of difference and staff are delighted that we have be nominated.

“We have a very good team, there are 11 doctors, five nurses, a paramedic, pharmacist and support staff. They are all brilliant, hard-working and dedicated and we work together as a team.

During the heavy snow staff were commended for deifying the elements to see patients in the surgery.

Dr Ganesan added: “We care about the patients and they work hard to look after patients. We have always been a family orientated surgery.”

