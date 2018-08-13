A FUNDRAISING page has been set up to collect money for a youth centre in memory of three young dads who died in a crash.

Dayne Thomas and Alex Davidson, both 19 and from Cwmbran, were travelling in a grey Ford Focus with 24-year-old Robert Bambridge, from Pontypool when the car collided with a lorry in Cardiff on August 5.

Friends of the three men came together in Cwmbran to remember them on Sunday evening, and have now launched a fundraising page in their memories.

All three of them used the Cwmbran Centre For Young People (CCYP), a hub for young people from the area between the ages of eight and 25. on a daily basis.

CCYP provides opportunities for its users to take part in courses, as well as community projects and other activities.

The friends aim to raise £1,500 for the site, with fundraising events currently being organised.

South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for any witnesses to contact them regarding the collision.

The incident occurred at approximately 4am on Sunday August 5 on Southern Way (A4232) in Cardiff, 200 yards north of Newport Road roundabout.

Officers would like to speak to anybody who saw the collision, anybody who stopped to provide assistance who has not yet spoken to police, and anyone who may have seen the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

They should contact the South Wales Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit via 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting ref *295412.

To donate to the fundraising effort in thir memory visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cwmbrancentre-foryoungpeople-2.

For more information on CCYP on 01633 875851.