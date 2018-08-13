THERE was frustration at Rodney Parade on Saturday after disabled Newport County AFC fans were left unable to access their usual viewing area due to issues with an access ramp.

Georgina Smith, from Newport, said her dad was one of the fans affected.

She said she was left unable to stay with him, as she would normally, despite being his carer, and while the area they were moved to was sheltered she added it did not provide much protection from the rainy conditions.

“The disabled fans were very distressed as there was a lack of space and everyone got soaking wet," she added.

“One of the disabled fans has just come back from being in hospital for weeks and they travel all the way from Worcester.”

“The stewards and St John Ambulance staff did everything they could to help, with ponchos handed out, but everyone was still soaked through."

Last season a temporary ramp to the disabled viewing platform at the ground broke and became inaccessible.

A metal board was then used as a ramp but this was later removed due to health and safety regulations, Ms Smith said.

A spokesman for Rodney Parade said that changes are currently being made to the area and contingency plans have been put in place.

He said: “Following a review of the disabled access and facilities at Rodney Parade this summer, improvements to the viewing platform at the north end of Rodney Parade are in development, with the facility due to be upgraded in the near future.

"This improvement and developments to the south end, along with repairs to the temporary ramp will continue to make Rodney Parade a welcoming venue for rugby and football supporters.

“Dragons supporters attending Friday’s match against Northampton Saints are reassured they will be able to make use of the disabled facilities and access to watch the game

“We are aware of a complaint received following the game on Saturday from a supporter, so in addition to the alternative covered area at the Rodney Road end which was an available alternative last Saturday, we have made arrangements to provide an indoor viewing area for disabled supporters for the next Newport County AFC fixture.”

Newport County AFC did not comment following a request from the Argus.