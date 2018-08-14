A SANCTUARY in Cwmbran is appealing for donations to help an extremely emaciated dog.

Chance was brought to All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary by a local authority warden.

The tan lurcher arrived extremely emaciated, ridden with fleas and covered in painful sores.

The Sanctuary, which is also a charity, provides welfare and medical care to animals and rehomes domestic pets.

But where this is not possible, the animals often become ‘residents’ at the sanctuary.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: “It’s astonishing that despite his obvious neglect, he is still very fond of human company and wags his tail when it’s time for walkies.”

Chance is now being rehabilitated where he is seen regularly by vets and has specialist nutrition to ensure he gains weight and builds strength.

When chance is well enough, he will be put up for rehoming on their website like the other animals.

But the sanctuary is appealing for donations to help pay for Chance’s expensive care.

“He needs to eat £15 worth of special food a day to remain on track,” they said.

“Your support will allow us to continue to offering a place of refuge to dogs like Chance.”

To donate, visit http://www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ or visit the sanctuary between 12pm and 5pm daily.

You can also foster a pet while a permanent homes are found.