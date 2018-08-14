SUPPORT for remaining in the European Union has increased dramatically in Gwent since 2016, with voters in Newport and Caerphilly now backing remain, a poll has shown.

The analysis showed, if a second referendum was held today, 53 per cent would back remain, with 47 per cent voting to leave - an almost exact reversal of the 2016 result.

Among the 112 constituencies which have switched are Newport West, which voted to leave by 53 per cent in 2016, but now backs remain by 50.6 per cent, while 52 per cent of voters in Caerphilly - where 55.2 per cent voted to leave - would now vote to remain.

The figures produced by consumer analytics company Focaldata, drawing on two YouGov polls of a total of more than 15,000 people, also showed Monmouth, the only constituency in Gwent to back remain in 2016, has also followed the trend, with 54 per cent now supporting staying in the EU, compared with 52.2 per cent in 2016.

Although the other Gwent constituencies still back leave, support for remain has increased dramatically. In Newport East support for leave has dropped by almost 10 per cent from 60.3 per cent in 2016 to 50.8 per cent.

And Blaenau Gwent, seen as one of the strongest pro-leave constituencies in Wales, has seen an even sharper drop, from 62 per cent voting to leave the EU in 2016 to 50.4 per cent saying they would do so today.

In Torfaen 52 per cent now say they would vote to leave - down from 60.9 per cent two years ago. Voters in Islwyn now support leave by 52.5 per cent, down from 58.9 per cent.

Overall, if another referendum was held today, Wales would vote to remain by 52.84 per cent. In 2016 Wales backed leave by 52.5 per cent.

Speaking at rally in Bristol at the weekend Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said: "This research is yet more compelling evidence that the British people must be given the final say on any - or no - Brexit deal. The shallow argument against giving the people their say diminishes towards nothingness with every passing day."

But prominent Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg played down the significance of the poll.

Speaking to Sky News he said: "Most of the polls said people would vote to remain in the EU in 2016, but when people got to the ballot booth they voted to leave.

"The votes that matter are the votes cast in genuine elections. Opinion polls come up with a whole range of answers and they differ from day to day, but elections themselves are authoritative."

The survey was carried out for the Best for Britain campaign, which is lobbying for a second referendum, and anti-racism organisation Hope Not Hate.