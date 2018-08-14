A SUSPECTED assault at a football match has sparked a police investigation.

Officers are appealing for information after a football match between Machen and Recrite Football Clubs on May 1, 2018 at the Ty-Isaf Recreation Ground in Risca.

A spokesman said: "During the second half of the match at approximately 7:00pm, it is believed disorder broke out involving players and supporters, where two people received serious injuries resulting in hospital treatment.

"Anyone who was at the match and witnessed the incident is asked to please call 101 quoting log number 87 02/05/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800111555."