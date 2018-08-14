AN overturned hay lorry has caused traffic gridlock on a busy road.

The A40 near Abergavenny has been closed after the lorry overturned near the Hardwick roundabout.

The lorry is thought to have hit a railway bridge before toppling over.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "At approximately 8:40am on the 14th of August 2018 we received a report of an overturned hay lorry on the Hardwick roundabout near the A40.

"At this time, it is believed there are no serious injuries.

"The road is currently closed in the direction of Abergavenny to Raglan as a safety precaution whilst recovery work takes place."

Train services have also been disrupted by the incident.