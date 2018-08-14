TORFAEN’S first elite sponsored athlete has been selected to represent Great Britain in next month’s World Junior Cycling Track Championships.

Zach Bridges, 17, from Cwmbran, picked up silver medals in both individual pursuit and points races during the recent UK national championships.

This is his first year in the junior age category and he will be competing in both the team and by himself.

Mr Bridges became the first junior cyclist to break the 48 minute barrier for a 25 mile time trial at the Welsh National Cycling Time Trial Championships, setting a new record of 47 minutes and 27 seconds.

He said: “Track training has been going really well and I knew that I was in with a chance of selection for the World Championships. T

“To have it confirmed is brilliant and I’m really looking forward to it. It doesn’t get any better than testing yourself against the best in the world and I seem to be coming into my best form just at the right time."

“As with any sport, it goes without saying that I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without all the support I receive from my family and sponsors.”

Mr Bridges set off for Aigle in Switzerland on Sunday, with the championships taking place from August 15 to19.