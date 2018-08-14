Newport’s Celtic Business Park is set to attract about 175 more jobs to the area as the next phase of the development is given the green light.

St Modwen, the developer and regeneration specialist behind the scheme, has been granted permission to construct two new buildings in units of 100,000 sq ft and 30,000 sq ft respectively.

The building, which be ready for occupation in the third quarter of 2019, will have the potential to attract 175 new jobs.

This phase is part of an ongoing programme of both speculative and ‘build to suit’ development at Celtic Business Park, which is set to deliver around 1.5 million sq ft of prime location logistics and production space for South Wales with a potential to create more than 2,000 local jobs within the next decade.

Celtic Business Park is already home to online retail giant Amazon, and Spanish rail company Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF, SA).

CAF is currently fitting out its new Manufacturing Centre of Excellence in readiness to become fully operational on site from early 2019. Work on the internal estate road and infrastructure has also recently been completed to open up the entire site with the capacity required to deliver the 1.5 million sq ft of employment space long term.

Peter Davies, development director for St Modwen West and Wales, said: “Celtic Business Park in Newport is a strategically important 100 acre employment site for St Modwen, for Newport and for South Wales.

"The calibre of our existing occupiers, Amazon and CAF, are testament to that.

"It’s excellent location close to the M4 corridor, local labour availability and the imminent removal of the Severn Bridge tolls later this year will make it an attractive location for warehousing and industrial operators looking to expand and grow.”

Design and build opportunities are available to suit requirements from 20,000 sq ft – one million sq ft. Interested parties should contact Knight Frank, Jones Laing LaSalle or visit www.celticbusinesspark.co.uk.