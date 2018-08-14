RELATIVES of Barry Higgs-Collier, missing since July 31, have renewed their appeal for information regarding his whereabouts.

Mr Higgs-Collier's sister, Christie Lee Donaghy, said: "Barry was known to be in the Wentwood Forest area on the morning he went missing -the 31st July- at approx 9am.

"This is totally out of character for Barry, including not turning up for work.

"We know that morning he was driving a silver Skoda.

"The police have been searching the forest including mountain rescue and us as a family. We just hope someone has seen him and he’s found safe."

In an earlier statement, Gwent Police said "Barry (aged 44) is described as a white with blue eyes and short brown hair.

"He has a freckled complexion and a scar on his left cheek.

"Barry has a dragon tattoo on his left upper arm and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and red Adidas trainers.

"Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 173 1/8/18."