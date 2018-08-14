BOTH Newport and Chepstow's Homebase stores are safe after the retail company today announced that 42 stores will be shut to cut costs, with 1,500 jobs at risk nationwide.

But nearby stores in Cardiff and Bristol are among those named on the closure list.

Homebase are now seeking approval from creditors, who will vote on August 31 on the company's proposed plan to save money by closing stores.

In their announcement, Homebase explained their sales performance and profitability had declined significantly under the previous ownership over the last two years. In addition, said the company, they have faced an "extremely challenging retail trading environment reflecting weak consumer confidence and reduced consumer spending."

A Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) allows Homebase to make changes to its store portfolio, in the hope that reducing its cost base and providing a stable platform on which to continue its turnaround.

A spokesman for Homebase said: "The proposed changes to the store portfolio will regrettably mean redundancies from those stores earmarked for closure. The process is expected to lead to a reduction of up to 1,500 roles, although every effort will be made to redeploy team members within the business where possible.

"All stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland will remain open for business as usual and this process will have no impact on customer purchases, outstanding orders or any product or service guarantees."

Damian McGloughlin, CEO of Homebase, said: “Launching a CVA has been a difficult decision and one that we have not taken lightly. Homebase has been one of the most recognisable retail brands for almost 40 years, but the reality is we need to continue to take decisive action to address the underperformance of the business and deal with the burden of our cost base, as well as to protect thousands of jobs. The CVA is therefore an essential measure for the business to take and will enable us to refocus our operations and rebuild our offer for the years ahead.”

Stephanie Pollitt, Assistant Director of Real Estate Policy, British Property Federation (BPF), said: “These situations are never easy as property owners need to take into consideration the impact on their investors, including those protecting their investors’ pensioners’ savings, as they vote on the CVA proposal. Homebase and Alvarez & Marsal have, however, demonstrated best practice, engaging with the BPF in the process and therefore ensuring property owners’ interests have been properly taken into account. Ultimately, it will be for individual property owners to decide how they will vote on the CVA, but the proposal has sought to find a solution that provides a sustainable future for Homebase.”

Homebase stores identified for potential closure under the CVA proposal:

1. Aberdeen Bridge of Don

2. Aberdeen Portlethen

3. Aylesbury

4. Bedford St Johns

5. Bradford

6. Brentford

7. Bristol

8. Canterbury

9. Cardiff Newport Road

10. Croydon Purley Way

11. Droitwich

12. Dublin Fonthill

13. Dublin Naas Road

14. Dundee

15. East Kilbride

16. Exeter

17. Gateshead

18. Grantham

19. Greenock

20. Hawick

21. Inverness

22. Ipswich

23. Limerick

24. London Merton

25. London New Southgate

26. London Wimbledon

27. Macclesfield

28. Oxford Botley Road

29. Peterborough

30. Pollokshaws

31. Poole Tower Park

32. Robroyston

33. Salisbury

34. Seven Kings

35. Solihull

36. Southampton Hedge End

37. Southend

38. Stirling

39. Swindon Drakes Way

40. Swindon Orbital

41. Warrington

42. Whitby