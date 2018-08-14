STAFF with a utilities company serving Wales have been given specialist training in dealing with vulnerable customers and those with learning difficulties or communication problems by a theatre group.

A group of 40 staff from Wales and West Utilities have been given special training by Hijinx Theatre, which is made up entirely of cast members with learning difficulties.

The firm's customer service manager Elaina Cook said: “Vulnerability can be caused by a range of factors including illness or a change in personal circumstances, such as a bereavement or a job loss.

"We are doing all we can to ensure that our colleagues are equipped with the communication skills and understanding of the situations customers may be in so that we can take the appropriate approach.

“The training with Hijinx was fantastic and colleagues got a lot from it. As well as working to recreate situations, whilst in a dedicated training environment, it allowed a great deal of discussion on best practice amongst colleagues.

“We’re committed to continuing to work with Hijinx to equip our staff to deliver the best service to those who need us most."