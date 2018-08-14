MEMBERS of the Royal British Legion in Gwent joined thousands of people at a war memorial event in Belgium.

Geoff Nash, 78, the standard bearer for the Royal British Legion’s Abertillery branch, attended the 90th anniversary of the Great Pilgrimage last week.

The event marked the pilgrimage that took place on August 8, 1928, where veterans from the First World War made a pilgrimage to the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres before marching to the Menin Gate.

Mr Nash said: "It was quite emotional especially when poppies started to fall around the Menin Gate and people were picking them up and giving them to standard bearers.

"I don't think there was anyone without a lump in their throat, especially when the last post was sounded."

Among the 2,000 marchers were other Royal British Legion branches from Gwent including Abergavenny, Chepstow, Monmouth, Newport, Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale.

Mr Nash has been to Ypres five times and said: "It’s a honour and a privilege to carry the standard for the Abertillery Royal British Legion and the people of the town.

"The atmosphere was unbelievable for this anniversary."