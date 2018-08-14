EMPLOYMENT levels are at a “record high” across Wales, according to the latest statistics.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the level of employment between April to June in Wales stands at 74.2 per cent.

This is an increase of more than 1.6 per cent from last year.

Unemployment across Wales is currently 4.3 per cent and this is higher than the UK rate of four per cent.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns welcomed the figures, saying: “These impressive figures demonstrate the UK Government’s determination to foster sustainable job creation across Wales, which continues to grow each year.

“It is clear that the unwavering commitment of the UK Government to promote export opportunities for Welsh businesses and encourage inward investment from far and wide has created an economic environment which supports greater job creation and prosperity across Wales.

“While it is great to see that UK unemployment levels are at a record low, my efforts will continue in demonstrating the strength of the Welsh economy worldwide and encouraging further investment from overseas. This will allow us to keep punching above our weight amongst the other UK nations and beyond.”