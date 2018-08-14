A MAN has been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital following an incident at a building site in Newport.

Emergency services were called to the site at Glan Llyn, on the former Llanwern steelworks, at around 2.20pm this afternoon.

The incident - the aftermath of which was photographed by passer-by Ben Johnsey - appears to have involved a wooden structure which has come off the back of a lorry.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust said: "We responded with two rapid response vehicles and one emergency ambulance, and were supported by a doctor from MEDSERVE Wales (which supports the ambulance service in providing pre-hospital enhanced care for patients).

No details are available on the man's condition.