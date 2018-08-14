A GWENT AM has said he is still in favour of the M4 relief road after appearing to make an unexpected U-turn on his support for the scheme.

South Wales East's Mohammad Asghar has long been one of the strongest supporters of the proposed M4 relief road.

But last week the Conservative AM appeared to have made an unexpected U-turn following a visit to Newport Wetlands.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, August 8, he said: "Excellent visit to @RSPBNewport today. Rest assured you have my support to help prevent the M4 Black Route going ahead".

The £1.4 billion black route is the Welsh Government's proposed version of the long-awaited relief road - which would involve a new 15-mile stretch of motorway running south of Newport, bypassing the congested Brynglas Tunnels. But environmental campaigners - including the RSPB - have expressed concerns over the impact of the road, which would cut straight through the protected Gwent Levels.

But, speaking to the Argus, Mr Asghar explained the Tweet, which has since been deleted, had been sent by "an over-zealous staff member".

"I did not do that Tweet at all," he said.

"It wasn't even checked with me before it was sent.

"I only realised when people taking talking to me about it."

Mr Asghar, more commonly known as Oscar, added he "absolutely sticks by my views" on the need for a relief road.

In a further Tweet sent on Monday Mr Asghar said: "I have been asked a lot about the proposed M4 relief road and I'd like to go on record and say that I am fully in favour of a public enquiry. I would like to see the betterment for residents and also wildlife. We need safeguards for the wetlands."

A public inquiry into the long-awaited project concluded earlier this year and is due to report back in the coming months.

A Welsh Conservative spokesman said: "The group’s policy remains unchanged – we are awaiting the results of the public inquiry to see what that says, but we won’t back anything at any cost.

"We want good value for money for the Welsh taxpayer."

The black route would also include a massive new 44 metre-long bridge at Newport Docks.