THE new-look Monmouth Leisure Centre opens tomorrow, bringing in modern facilities and equipment after a £7.4-million overhaul.

The centre, closed since November last year, boasts a new gym and toning suite designed to help older people or people with injuries keep fit.

Other facilities include brand new studios and a spinning room for the increasingly popular exercise bike workout programme.

The jewel in the new centre’s crown is undoubtedly the new three-storey soft play area for children.

Centre manager Nick Butler said the project’s success was owed to finding out what the local community needed.

“We looked at what the centre could need, and what the future population of Monmouth would look like, how much it’s going to grow, what is and isn’t in the area”, he said.

“The children’s play area, for example – there’s nothing like it within a 20-25 minute drive.

Part of the new three-storey children's soft play area

“We’ve also increased the size of the gym, put some spin studios in, put the treatment area and the spa – all those things that are lacking in the community.

“We’ve really tried to meet the community’s needs and expectations.”

Monmouthshire County Council’s head of tourism, leisure, culture and youth, Ian Saunders, said he was “very proud” of the new centre.

He added: “We’ve taken our time to get this right.

“I really do think this is a facility that’s fit for the future.

“We want to now replicate this in other towns throughout the county.”

The spinning room

Mr Saunders joined county councillors on Monday for a tour of the new building, to which the finishing touches were being applied by leisure centre staff and workers from the construction firms.

Within the complex is the town’s new swimming pool and spa, currently under construction and on schedule to open by the end of the year.

There is also a dance studio

Mr Butler believes the centre offers something for everyone, regardless of age or ability.

“We’ve tried to make it an accessible facility,” he said.

“Our markets are from the very young to the very old, we’re trying to enable everybody to come here.

“We’ll have babies coming here and people from the doctors referral scheme who are 100 years old.

“The area lends itself to engaging with people and making conversation, hopefully making friends and not feeling isolated.”