A DAD of two is preparing to play the highest ever game of rugby in history at Mount Everest with Welsh legend Shane Williams.

Ex Oakdale, Cross Keys and Newport player Paul Watkins, 44, aims to set two Guinness World Records at Mount Everest for playing the highest game of full contact and of touch rugby in history

He will be joined by rugby legends Shane Williams, Andy Gomarsall, Ollie Phillips, and Tamara Taylor and will be taking on the epic challenge alongside 18 other men and women to help raise £200,000 for the children’s charity of rugby, Wooden Spoon.

The LMAX Exchange Everest Rugby Challenge takes place across 24 days, April 12, 2019 to May 5, 2019 and will see the group battle acclimatisation, and heights of 6,500 metres to play the games at Advanced Base Camp on Everest – all in support of the Wooden Spoon charity.

Mr Watkins said: “I was approached by a very close friend of mine, Andrew Whitehouse, to join him on this challenge.

“Contributing to this charity for children through rugby is great and I’m particularly driven on the fundraising.

“Rugby has certainly helped me through my life, I gained confidence as a youngster and skills from working as a team.”

He began playing rugby at the age of eight with his village Oakdale club, at 16 got signed by Newport Youth, and spent a few seasons at Newport.

He then went to Ireland for two seasons on full time contract in Ballina near Galway and made appearances for Connacht Province.

He returned to Wales and signed for Crosskeys for 10 years.

“Training is going well, cardio, less weights,” he added.

“Jo my wife is helping me along.

“Playing rugby at that altitude in the thin air will be tough. If I get the body ready it should be fine.

“The ball will certainly travel faster.”

Wooden Spoon CEO, Sarah Webb said: “We are very excited to be working with LMAX Exchange to deliver this ground breaking challenge at Mount Everest.

“The money raised will make a real difference to our beneficiaries helping us work towards our vision that through the power of rugby, every child and young person has access to the same opportunities, no matter what their background.”

Limited challenger places and sponsorship opportunities are available.

Mr Watkins added: "We're raising £10,000 to contribute to a target of £200,000 for disadvantaged children in the UK and Ireland. Please donate to my JustGiving Crowdfunding Page and help make it happen"

To dontate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com:443/crowdfunding/paulwatkinseverestchallenge?utm_id=63

For further information, visit woodenspoon.org.uk/Everest