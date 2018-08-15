TORFAEN Council have launched a survey to consult residents on public toilets and changing facilities.

The council does not have a budget to upgrade facilities or open news ones, but are asking public opinion as they are currently developing a Local Toilet Strategy, which is required of all local authorities in Wales under the Public Health (Wales) Act 2017.

The survey is suitable for anybody who uses the facilities or who cares for an adult or child requiring accessible toilets or changing places when away from home.

You do not need to be a registered carer, or paid for your help, to be able to respond on their behalf.

Torfaen council urge everyone to take part in the survey.

The survey website states: "This is a survey for anybody who lives in or visits Torfaen, who has an interest in the availability and/or accessibility of toilets outside of their own home.

"You may be somebody who just needs to use public toilets regularly, or somebody who requires specific features from toilets, such as an accessible (disabled) toilet or a changing place offering additional features such as a hoist.

"You may be a friend, partner or family member, or perhaps only help them occasionally.

"We greatly welcome all contributions. If you wish to respond on behalf of multiple people, you will need to complete the survey multiple times."

The consultation followed recent data obtained by the British Toilet Association, that shows there are only nine council operated toilets, down from 24 two decades ago.

To complete the survey, visit https://getinvolved.torfaen.gov.uk/pssu/toiletsurvey/