A GRIEVING family have hit out after their 73-year-old mum was forced to wait for six hours for an ambulance after a fatal fall down the stairs, and was told she was “not a priority” by the ambulance service.

After listening to powerful evidence from the deceased’s family at a inquest yesterday (Monday, August 13), Gwent coroner Wendy James promised to write a letter to the chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS trust to express her concerns about the way she was treated.

Bronwen Morris, 73, died three days after falling down a slight of stairs at her home in Pontllanffraith, Blackwood, on December 10 last year.

In a read statement at Gwent Coroner’s Court, Ms Morris’ daughter, Rhian Morris, said she had a phone call from her brother at around 8am on December 10 telling her their mother had fallen down the stairs.

“I immediately went over,” she said.

“Mum was conscious but confused. She couldn’t tell us what had happened.

“My brother was in the bedroom and had heard loud bangs, then he found her at the bottom of the stairs.”

Ms Morris’ children called an ambulance at around 8.15am. After a two hour wait, they called again to be told that their mother was “not a priority”as she was still conscious.

At 2.15pm, an ambulance came and took Ms Morris was taken to the Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr (YYF) hospital.

But, daughter Rhian Morris told the Argus, not before her mum was picked up and made to walk by paramedics, who did not give her a neck brace or stretcher before being taken to the hospital.

The coroner’s court heard evidence yesterday from Royal Gwent consultant pathologist that Ms Morris’ injuries included two bleeds on the brain, two broken ribs, a fractured sternum, a broken bone in her neck and a broken arm.

Speaking to the Arugs, Rhian Morris said: “They assessed her when they arrived, and they didn’t think that she had fallen all the way down the stairs.

“They stood her up, and she was too confused and distressed to know what was happening. Then they walked her into the dining room. I had to change her because she had wet herself being on the floor for six hours."

Ms Morris was transferred from YYF to the Royal Gwent later that evening, where she was given a CT scan.

The bleeds on the brain were inoperable and Ms Morris sadly died three days later in the Royal Gwent Hospital.

While the family accept nothing the ambulance staff did would have caused their mother’s death, they are “furious” at the treatment she received from the ambulance service.

“I just feel totally disgusted,” said Rhian Morris.

“I don’t want it to happen to anyone else. No one deserves to be treated like that.”

Recording a verdict of accidental death, corner Wendy James said: “I will be writing to the chief executive of the ambulance service trust to express concerns that a 73-year-old woman with life threatening injuries was left lying at the foot of the stair waiting for an ambulance as she was told she was not a priority.”

The family now say they will make an official complaint to the ambulance trust.

Speaking about her mum, who worked as a dinner lady in Bryn Primary School in Pontllanfraith for 22 years, Rhian Morris described her mum as a very honest, independent woman.

“She thought the world of her two-year-old granddaughter,” she added.

“She is sadly missed and loved by her children and granddaughter she will always be in our hearts.”