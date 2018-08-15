BRITISH FOLLOWING UP.

French Take Ribecourt.

The ''Perfect Machine'': Critic Criticised.

THE other day Major General Sir Frederick Maurice was quoted as saying that Germany had a "very fine machine directed by very ordinary men". This has aroused in another critic something which bears a very close resemblance to anger.

You invariably read this kind of stuff, he says "when military men sit down with pens in their hand to examine modern Germany."

He goes on to say that if this war has proved anything it has proved that the German was not thoroughly trained for war, that his system was not a thoroughly sound system and that he has obtained his successes by the accident of his geographical position.

Evidence

Mr Edgar Wallace is the writer and he continues in this vigorous (and entertaining) fashion: The Chicago packers have a "thoroughly sound system" for killing pigs.

The general attitude towards the pigs is very largely the attitude of the general staff.

On the Marne in 1914, when the German had a big superiority of numbers and was beaten at Ypres in the same year, when the British held against a four-tone superiority.

When Hindenburg knew from traitorous Russians every move of his enemy? Against Russia in 1916 when the Russian army had one rifle to three men.

We have taught the German all that the knows of war, boldly declares Mr Wallace.

We showed him the surprise break through; we taught him air fighting and gave him his design for tanks and trenches.

The wonderful training school for war. The real school from which German has learnt is the 'mock yard' school, with its endless chain and its blood. This adulation of things and methods German dates back to the Prussian influences of that great an wonderful soldier, George, Duke of Cambridge.

If the German was not nearly the worst soldier in Europe, and if German strategy was not the most unscientific the world has ever seen, the Germans would have won this war as he is not winning it now.

British advance below Arras.

Severe local fighting

British Headquarters, France, Thursday, 10am

Severe local fighting took palce last night to our advantage east of Rainecourt, our line being advanced slightly in this neighbourhood.

One of our patriots rushed a hostile post north of Albert, capturing a machine gun.

Between Albert and Avette our patrols have been active throughout the night and have maintained close touch with the enemy.

Further progress has been made at a number of points and several prisoners and a few machine guns have been taken by our troops.

Hostile raiding parties were repulsed last night south-east of Arras and near Merville.

The enemy's artillery has been active east of Robecq and in Scherpenberg sector.