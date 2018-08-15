A GROUP of cyclists have raised thousands of pounds by completing a gruelling 100 mile Olympic route.

The Velo Club of Newport (VC Newport) riders completed the 2012 Olympic cycling course, called Ride London, on July 28 and have now reached their fundraising target of raising £6,000 for St David’s Hospice Care in Newport.

Team leader Ian Humphries put together the team and managed a range of fundraising activities.

He said: “It was a great event. The members that took part deserve a huge pat on the back for their efforts and what they achieved.

“I have completed the event for three years in a row for the hospice, but under doctor's orders I couldn’t cycle on the day.

"I was hugely disappointed I couldn’t do it but I have deferred to next year.

"Even though I wasn't cycling I was in London at the finish to welcome the riders."

The cyclists started the race at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford. They then went through the closed roads of London out to Surrey, taking in the famous Box Hill.

After that they went back through Wimbledon, along the Embankment and to the finish line on the Mall in Westminster.

Before the big day the team were out fundraising around Gwent and did spin sessions on static bikes in Tesco Spytty and Risa, and Sainsbury’s in Cridau.

“We would love to thank people for their support and for helping us reach our target," Mr Humphries said.

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “This was a truly brilliant effort from Ian and the team to raise such a magnificent amount of money for the hospice.”

VC Newport meet three times a week to train. Find out more at facebook.com/veloclubnpt.

If you would like to donate then visit justgiving.com/fundraising/marmite2018.