KYLIE Minogue has retweeted Gwent officers after they shared a selfie with a cardboard cut out her on social media.

Community Support Officers Deke Williams and Richard Harris used official Twitter page for Alway, Lliswerry and Ringland Officers to share the picture.

Alway NPT @gpalway tweeted the selfie on August 12, captioned: "You never know who you'll bump into while on patrol @kylieminogue #HarrisandWilliams #gpyourvoice."

The official account for Kylie then quote tweeted the post, saying: "You. Just. Never. Know!!!" The post also included a love heart.

The original tweet had 7 replies 19 retweets 123 likes, and Kylie's had 25 replies, 93 retweets and 949 likes.

Gwent Police LGBT Twitter account commented: "Wow!!!!"

The officers said: “We like to keep our tweets light-hearted. To have Kylie comment on our Tweet had us 'Spinning around'.”