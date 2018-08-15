PLANS for a housing development on the site of a former care home in Ebbw Vale have been outlined.

A planning application has been lodged to build 15 houses on the site of the former Cambridge Gardens in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale.

The development on land off Cambridge Gardens includes nine three-bedroom and six four-bedroom homes, which would all be two-storey.

Designs of the homes also seek to reflect a 1930s character and style which is in-keeping with neighbouring residential properties.

It has also been designed to ensure accessibility for people with "differing needs", including specifically designed level accesses to each home.

A design and access statement, prepared by Letrucco Design on behalf of R & M Williams says: "The proposed layout is a cul-de-sac formation with an access road leading from the existing school access road.

"The dwellings have been designed to surround and form a public square, which will not only offer a sense of community with the tenants, but also offer security and natural surveillance."

The use of bat and bird boxes is also proposed to enhance the habitat and the use of hedgehog friendly garden fences is also proposed.

Ecology friendly shrub species are also planned to promote wildlife.

The site is also said to be favourably located for public transport links and local services.

It is currently vacant but was last used as a care home.

The design and access statement adds: "It is believed that the proposed scheme is well suited to the locality and neighbouring buildings, and that the scale of the proposed construction fits well into the existing street scenes within its location.

"It is believed that the development respects the privacy and amenity of the neighbouring housing and that it would provide a very standard of accommodation in keeping with the area."

View the plans during normal office hours at the main reception of the civic centre in Ebbw Vale. To make an appointment call 01495 355555.